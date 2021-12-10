Indian Navy Recruitment: Apply for various posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Indian Navy Recruitment: Indian Navy is inviting applications for Sailor posts through sports entry. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 25, 2021. The last date for North East, J&K, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands candidates is till January 1, 2022.

Candidates who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India University Championships in Athletics, Aquatics, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Wind Surfing can apply.

Pay and Allowances: During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700- Rs 43,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable)

Indian Navy Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have done 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination are eligible to apply.

Sports Proficiency: The candidate should have participated at the International/National/State level or represented a University in the Inter-University tournament.

Indian Navy Recruitment Selection Procedure: The application format has been provided at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application will be received only through ordinary post. Application received through speed post/ registered post or couriers will be rejected. Short-listing criteria will be based on higher sports achievements.

How to apply: The application is to be submitted on A4 size paper only as per the given format on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment Notification: joinindiannavy.gov.in