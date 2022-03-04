Indian Navy Recruitment: Apply for 1531 posts - Check salary, eligibility criteria, age limit

Long wait is over! There are many good opportunities for the youth planning to take up government jobs. The Indian Navy is giving a golden job opportunity to those who have passed class 10.

This is a great news for those who want a job in the Indian Navy. All 10th pass students can also apply for a job in the Indian Navy.

To start the recruitment process, 10th pass candidates can apply online on March 20, 2022 by visiting the Indian Navy's official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Posts available for Indian Navy Recruitment

The Indian Navy has released vacancies for 1,531 posts of skilled tradesmen. This includes 697 posts for general category, 141 posts for economically weaker section, 385 posts for other backward classes, 215 posts for SC category and 93 posts for ST category.

Eligibility and age limit for Indian Navy Recruitment

Candidates willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in the Indian Navy should not be less than 18 years of age. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 25 years. Notably, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution. They must also have a certificate from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Salary after job in Indian Navy

The candidates who will be selected for the posts of tradesman in the Indian Navy will get a salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,299 per month under the matrix level two.