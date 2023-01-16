Search icon
Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for SSC Executive posts, check last date to apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply is January 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

File photo

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law) of the Indian Navy under the Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2023 (AT 23) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply is January 28. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 04 vacant posts. 

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application: 13 January 2023
Last Date of Online Application: 28 January 2023

Indian Navy SSC Executive Vacancy Details
SSC Executive (Law): 2 Posts
SSC Executive (Sports): 2 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

SSC Executive (Law): Candidate must have a degree in Law qualifying for enrolment as an advocate under Advocates Act,1961, with minimum of 55% marks. (b) Candidates should be from a college/university recognized by the Bar Council of India.

SSC Executive (Sports): Candidate must have completed a Regular Post Graduate Degree or BE/B. Tech in any field from a recognized university. Candidates with a Diploma in Sports Coaching from the National Institute of Sports and an M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority during shortlisting for SSB.

How to apply: Candidates are to register and fill application on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

Merit List: The merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per the availability of vacancies in the entry.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned on the website joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation.pdf.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: NOTIFICATION

