Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Application process for Short Service Commission Officer posts to end soon, details here

Indian Navy to conclude the recruitment process for Short Service Commission officers posts soon. The application process is underway and will end on May 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive Branch, Education Branch, and Technical Branch of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 242 vacancies of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 80 vacancies are for the Technical Branch.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Total no. of vacancies - 242 posts

General Service- 50 posts

Air Traffic Controller- 10 Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO)- 20 posts

Pilot - 25 posts

Logistics - 30 posts

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre - 15 posts

Education - 12 posts

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] - 20 posts

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] - 60 posts

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who have a graduate /post-graduate degree or are in the final year with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Selection process: Selection is based on shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.

How to apply: Candidates can apply through the Indian Navy website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.