Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for Short Service Commission Officer posts, check application process

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 242 vacancies of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 80 vacancies are for the Technical Branch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for Short Service Commission Officer posts, check application process
File photo

Indian Navy is inviting applications for Short Service Commission officers posts. The application process is underway and will end on May 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive Branch, Education Branch, and Technical Branch of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 242 vacancies of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 80 vacancies are for the Technical Branch.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Total no. of vacancies - 242 posts

General Service- 50 posts
Air Traffic Controller- 10 Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO)- 20 posts
Pilot - 25 posts
Logistics - 30 posts
Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre - 15 posts
Education - 12 posts
Engineering  Branch [General Service (GS)] - 20 posts
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] - 60 posts

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who have a graduate /post-graduate degree or are in the final year with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Selection process: Selection is based on shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.  

How to apply:
Candidates can apply through the Indian Navy website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.