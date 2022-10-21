Search icon
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

File photo

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. The registration process to begin today (October 21). The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it.  

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts
Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts
Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts
Pilot: 25 Posts
Logistics: 20 Posts
Education: 12 Posts
Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts
Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts
Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the bases of normalized marks in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.  

