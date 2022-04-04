Headlines

Education

Education

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 2500 Sailor posts - Know eligibility, salary, selection process

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Indian Navy applications process to conclude soon for 2500 Sailors posts for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – August 2022 batch. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 05.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2022

Post: Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) – August 2022 batch. 

No. Of Vacancy: 500       

Pay Scale: 21,700 – 69,100/- Level – 3

Post: Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – August 2022 batch.   

No. Of Vacancy: 2000

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Aug 2002 to 31 Jul 2005

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Height: 157 CM

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Sailor (Navik) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 29, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 05, 2022

Date of Written Exam: May/June 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in 

