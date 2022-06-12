Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 338 posts at indiannavy.nic.in, know eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai is inviting applications for 338 Apprentice Vacancy in various designated trades for enrolment into Apprenticeship training at Dockyard Apprentice School under Apprentice Act – 1961. The application process will begin on June 21, 2022 and the last date to apply is July 8, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiannavy.nic.in.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 338

Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details

One Year Training

Electrician: 49

Electroplater: 01

Marine Engine Fitter: 36

Foundry man: 02

Pattern Maker: 02

Mechanic Diesel: 39

Instrument Mechanic: 08

Machinist: 15

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance: 15

Painter (Gen): 11

Sheet Metal Worker: 03

Pipe Fitter: 22

Mechanic Ref & AC: 08

Tailor (General): 04

Welder (Gas and Electric): 23

Electronics Mechanic: 28

Shipwright wood: 05

Mason Building Constructor: 08

I&CTSM: 03

Two Year Training

Shipwright steel: 20

Rigger: 14

Forger and Heat Treater: 01

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the 10th class and must have passed the ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Aug 2001 to 31 Oct 2008

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 21, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 08, 2022

Date of Written Exam: August 22, 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.