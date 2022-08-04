Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 112 Tradesman Mate posts, know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 112 Tradesman Mate posts, know how to apply
File photo
Indian Navy is inviting applications for 112 Tradesman Mate posts at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. The last date to apply is September 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.
 
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Tradesman Mate
No. of Vacancy: 112
Pay Scale: 18000 – 56900/- Level 1
 
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th from recognised Board and ITI Certificate from any recognised Institute.
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website andaman.gov.in.  
 
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 06, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 06, 2022
 
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.