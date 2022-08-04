Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 112 Tradesman Mate posts, know how to apply

File photo

Indian Navy is inviting applications for 112 Tradesman Mate posts at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. The last date to apply is September 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Tradesman Mate

No. of Vacancy: 112

Pay Scale: 18000 – 56900/- Level 1

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th from recognised Board and ITI Certificate from any recognised Institute.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website andaman.gov.in.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 06, 2022

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test.