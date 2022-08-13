Search icon
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for SSC Officer IT posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

File photo
Indian Navy is inviting applications for 50 SSC Officer (Executive Branch – IT) posts for Special Naval Orientation Course commencing from Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply is August 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.
 
Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: SSC Officer for Information Technology (Executive Branch)
No. of Vacancy: 50
Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- Level – 10
 
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT OR M.Sc (Computer / IT) OR MCA OR M.Tech (Computer Science / IT)
 
Age Limit: Born Between 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
 
Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 05, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 15, 2022
 
Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on SSB interview.
 
