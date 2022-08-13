Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for SSC Officer IT posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

File photo

Indian Navy is inviting applications for 50 SSC Officer (Executive Branch – IT) posts for Special Naval Orientation Course commencing from Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply is August 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: SSC Officer for Information Technology (Executive Branch)

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- Level – 10

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT OR M.Sc (Computer / IT) OR MCA OR M.Tech (Computer Science / IT)

Age Limit: Born Between 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 15, 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on SSB interview.