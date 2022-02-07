Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 50 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy to conclude the recruitment process soon for 50 SSC Officer (Executive Branch – IT) for Special Naval Orientation Course. The last date to apply is 10 February 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: SSC Officer for Information Technology (Executive Branch)

No. Of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- Level – 10

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT OR M.Sc (Computer / IT) OR MCA OR M.Tech (Computer Science / IT)

Age Limit: Born Between 02 July 1997 & 01 Jan 2003

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Navy Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 27, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on SSB interview.

Tenure of Commission: Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindiannavy.gov.in