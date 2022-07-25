Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Application for Agniveer post starts at joininsiannavy.gov.in, see how to apply here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Agniveer posts | Photo: PTI

The Indian Navy started the application process for recruitment to Agniveer (MR) posts under the centre's new Agnipath scheme on July 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website-- joininsiannavy.gov.in.

The Last date to submit an online application for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for Agniveer posts is July 30. This Indian Navy recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up to 200 posts of Agniveer.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Agniveer post must have passed the Class 10 board exam from a school education recognised by the Ministry of Education. They should be born between December 1, 1999, and May 31, 2005.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the Indian Navy recruitment 2022 Agniveer post will start with shortlisting of candidates on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10th). Shortlisted candidates will then be issued a call letter for written examination and PFT. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply for Agniveer posts

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Go to ‘Register’ and complete the registration of the profile

Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents

Pay the fee (if any) and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

