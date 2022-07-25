Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Application for Agniveer post starts at joininsiannavy.gov.in, see how to apply here

The Indian Navy started the application process for recruitment to Agniveer (MR) posts under the centre's new Agnipath scheme on July 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website-- joininsiannavy.gov.in.
The Last date to submit an online application for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for Agniveer posts is July 30. This Indian Navy recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up to 200 posts of Agniveer.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Agniveer post must have passed the Class 10 board exam from a school education recognised by the Ministry of Education. They should be born between December 1, 1999, and May 31, 2005.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply for Agniveer posts
