Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 338 posts at indiannavy.nic.in, know selection process, how to apply online

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiannavy.nic.in.

Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) is inviting applications for 338 Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is July 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiannavy.nic.in.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 338

Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade wise vacancy details

Electrician: 49

Electroplater: 01

Marine Engine Fitter: 36

Foundry man: 02

Pattern Maker: 02

Mechanic Diesel: 39

Instrument Mechanic: 08

Machinist: 15

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance: 15

Painter (Gen): 11

Sheet Metal Worker: 03

Pipe Fitter: 22

Mechanic Ref & AC: 08

Tailor (General): 04

Welder (Gas and Electric): 23

Electronics Mechanic: 28

Shipwright wood: 05

Mason Building Constructor: 08

I&CTSM: 03

Shipwright steel: 20

Rigger: 14

Forger and Heat Treater: 01

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the class 10th and must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Aug 2001 to 31 Oct 2008

Starting date for online application submission: June 21, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 08, 2022

Date of Written Exam: August 22, 2022

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exam.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification: dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in