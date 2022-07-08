Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2800 Agniveer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in under Agnipath Scheme

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Agnipath scheme: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates for the posts of 2800 Agniveer Vacancy for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 01/2022 November 2022. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Agniveer for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – November 2022 batch.      

No. of Vacancy: 2800 (560 Female)          

Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Nov 1999 to 30 April 2005
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Starting date for online application submission: July 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 22, 2022

Date of written exam: October 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in

