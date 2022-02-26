Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 155 posts before THIS date at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy started taking registrations for SSC Officer posts on February 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 can do so through the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. before the last date of registration. All interested candidates must apply before March 12, 2022.

Vacancy and eligibility for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

The Indian Navy is hiring for a total of 155 posts.

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre - 40

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - 6

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) - 6

Observer - 8

Pilot - 15

Logistics - 18

Education - 17

Engineering Branch (GS) – 45

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria about educational qualifications for this job post at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Selection process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected after:

Scrutiny of Applications

SSB Interview

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

Application process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022