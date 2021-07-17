Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for SSC Officer post, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy will start the application process for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Electrical Branch for course commencing January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The applications process has already started from July 16 on the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is July 30, 2021.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: SSC Electrical Branch General Service (GS)

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in any of the streams such as Electrical; Electronics; Tele Communication; Electronics and Communication; Power Engineering; Power Electronics; Electronics and Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics and Instrumentation; Instrumentation and Control; Instrumentation; Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC); Electrical and Electronics.

No. of Vacancies: 40 Men

Also read IBPS RRB PO 2021 Prelims admit card released for Officer Scale I -Direct link to download it

Training: Candidates will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Selected candidates will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.

Medical: SSB recommended candidates are required to undergo a medical examination as applicable to their entry. Change of medical hospital/centre is not permissible under any circumstances.

Merit List: The merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through joinindiannavy.gov.in from July 16 to July 30, 2021.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an SSB interview.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here