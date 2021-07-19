Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Sailor posts, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy is inviting applications for Sailor – Matric Recruit – posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Navy — joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply online for the posts is July 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 vacancies. Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors MR for 350 vacancies in the Oct 2021 batch.

Starting Date for Online Application submission: July 19, 2021

Last Date for Online Application submission: July 23, 2021

Indian Navy Sailor MR Recruitment 2021

Post: Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) – Oct 2021 batch (Chef, Steward, Hygienist)

No. of Vacancy: 350

Pay Scale: 21,700 – 69,100/- Level – 3

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: Candidate must have passed 10th (Matriculation) Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age Limit: Born between Apr1, 2001 to Sep 30, 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

How to Apply: The candidates can apply online only on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Selection Criteria: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 1750 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10th examination). The cut-off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

