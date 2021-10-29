Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 300 Sailor (MR) posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy will start the registration process for Sailor (MR) posts from October 29 onwards.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy is inviting applications for over 300 vacancies in the organization. The candidates have been invited to fill the posts of a sailor under Matric Recruit (MR) in the Indian Navy.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the sailor (MR) post in the Indian Navy through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, and submit the online application form for the same. The last date to apply is November 2, 2021.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of the Indian Army or check out the various details regarding the post, such as salary, age limit, eligibility, below.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important details

Location- New Delhi, India

Post- Sailor (Matric Recruit)

Vacancies- 300 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the official notification, the stipend during the initial training period will be Rs 14,600 per month. After the initial training period, the candidate will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid a total of Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age limit- Candidates should be born between April 1, 2002, and September 30, 2005.

Education qualification- Candidates who have cleared Class 10 from Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply for the post.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates who wish to apply for the sailor (MR) post can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in, and clicking on the designated notification. They can then fill out the application form for the post and attach all the required documents.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two tests- Written Test and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). It will be a state-wide selection process and around 1500 candidates will be called in to appear for the tests. The cut-off marks will be released as per the state.

Notification date- October 23, 2021

Application start date- October 29, 2021

Last date to apply online- November 2, 2021