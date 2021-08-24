Indian Navy NSRY Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for various posts, know last date to apply, other details

Indian Navy NSRY Recruitment 2021: A notification regarding recruitment to the post of Apprentice has been issued by the Indian Navy, Apprentices Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 21 August to 27 August 2021. Eligible candidates who are interested are advised to fill application form for the posts in the prescribed format through offline mode. This recruitment process is to fill 230 posts of various trades such as computer operator and programming assistance. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on or before October 1, 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date to fill the application: October 1, 2021

Details for Naval Ship Repair Yard Vacancy

230 Apprentice Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 20

Electrician: 18

Electronics Mechanic: 5

Fitter: 13

Machinist: 6

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 5

Mechanic Refrigeration & AC: 5

Turner: 6

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8

Instrument Mechanic: 3

Foundryman: 1

Sheet Metal Worker: 11

Electrical Winder: 5

Cable Jointer: 2

Secretariat Assistant: 2

Electroplater: 6

Plumber: 6

Furniture & Cabinet maker: 7

Mechanic Diesel: 17

Mechanic (Marine Diesel): 1

Marine Engine Fitter: 5

Book Binder: 4

Tailor (General): 5

Shipwright (Steel): 4

Pipe Fitter: 4

Rigger: 3

Shipwright (Wood): 14

Mechanic Communication Equipment Maintenance: 3

Operator Material Handling at Raw Material Handling Plant: 3

Tool and Die Maker: 1

CNC Programmer cum Operator: 1

Driver cum Mechanic (LMV): 2

Painter (General): 9

TIG / MIG Welder: 4

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 3

Engraver: 1

Painter (Marine): 2

Mechanic Radio & Radar Aircraft: 5

Mechanic (Instrument Aircraft): 5

Electrician (Aircraft): 5

Eligibility Criteria for recruitment of Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or 10th with 50% marksITI in relevant trade with 65% marks.

Age Limit: 21 years

Selection Process for recruitmentPreliminary selection will be done on the basis of marks secured in Matric & ITI Exam.

Notably, eligible candidates who are eligible can apply for the Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Recruitment 2021 posts in the prescribed format. They need to send the application by General Posts only to “The Admiral Superintendent (for Officer-in-Charge), Apprentices Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Kochi – 682004”.