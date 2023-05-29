Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 1,400 Posts Till June 15; Details Here

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Over 1,400 Posts On Offer, Apply Now

The Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2023 process has started today, May 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,465 vacancies. Of these vacancies, 1,365 seats are for Agniveer (SSR)– 02/2023 batch, whereas 100 are for the (MR) – 02/2023 batch.

Unmarried male and female aspirants can apply for the vacancies. You can visit the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in to present your application. Please take note that the last date to apply is June 15.

The candidate must pay an examination fee of Rs 550 and 18 percent of GST for the online application. To pay online, you can use the net banking mode or through VISA/Master/RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ or UPI.

Eligibility for Agniveer (SSR) for 02/2023 (Nov 23) batch –

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination with Mathematics, Physics and one of the following subjects: Chemistry, Computer Science, or Biology, from a board of school education recognised by the Ministry of Education. Applicants must be born between November 01 2002 and April 30 2006 (inclusive of both dates). The aspirants must provide a certificate of being unmarried at the time of enrolment. They are not allowed to tie the knot during their four-year tenure in the Indian Navy. If a candidate marries during this period, they will be dismissed from service.

The selection process for Agniveer (SSR) 02/2023 batch will be in multiple stages- a computer-based online examination, a written examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and a medical examination. The computer-based examination will have a duration of one hour. It will comprise four sections: English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. There will be a penalty for wrong answers.

You can apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2023 posts with these simple steps:

1. Visit the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

2. Once on the main page, locate and click on the "Apply Online" link.

3. You will be asked to provide certain details including your Email Id, Password, and Captcha code. Fill in this information accurately.

4. If you are a new applicant, there will be a separate "new user" link for you to click on.

5. The system will automatically generate a password and send it to your registered email address.

6. With your activated Email Id and password, proceed to apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2023 vacancies.

Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/23 notice here.

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/agniveers/Advt_Agniveer_SSR_02-23.pdf

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/23 notice here.

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/agniveers/Advt_Agniveer_MR_02-23.pdf

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Indian Navy's official website.