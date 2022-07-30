Search icon
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for 200 MR posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

File photo

Indian Navy to conclude the application process for 200 Agniveer (MR) posts for the 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The last date to apply is July 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022
 
Post: Agniveer (Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) – December 2022 batch)
No. of Vacancy: 200 (40 Female)
Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)
 
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed 10th (Matriculation) Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India
 
Age Limit: Born between 01 Dec 1999 to 31 May 2000
 
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
 
Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 25, 2022
Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 30, 2022
Date of Written Exam: November 2022
 
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

