Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Apply for over 100 vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in, check salary, other details

File Photo

The Indian Navy has begun the application process for the Agniveer MR posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 vacancies, including 20 reserved for women, will be filled. The recruitment drive began on December 8 at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and will go on till December 17.

It is important to note that recruitment will be open to only unmarried candidates. The job advertisement shared by the Indian Navy reads, "The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years."

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have cleared the matriculation examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Age limit: The candidates must have been born between May 1, 2002, and October 31, 2005.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Exam fee

Candidates would be required to pay an exam fee of Rs 550 plus 18 percent GST, via net banking, debit/credit card or any other mode of online payment. Admit cards for the exam will only be sent to candidates who have successfully paid the fee.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Selection process

As per the official notification, the selection process of the Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch will include three stages:

(i) Shortlisting (computer-based online examination)

(ii) Written Examination, PFT, and Initial Medical

(iii) Final Recruitment Medical Examination

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. They will also be compensated for risk and hardship, as well as dress and travel expenses.

The Agniveers will not be released from the services at their own request unless, in exceptional circumstances, the release may be allowed by the qualified authority.