Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY, apply for 200 MR posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

File photo

Candidates can apply for Indian Navy Agniveer MR recruitment 2022 till Monday, August 1 as the application date was extended till today.

Earlier, it was scheduled to close on July 30 after the application process commenced on July 25 for 200 Agniveer (MR) posts for the 01/2022 (December 22) batch.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022

Post: Agniveer (Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) – December 2022 batch)

No. of Vacancy: 200 (40 female)

Pay Scale: 30000/- (per month)

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria

Candidate must have passed 10th (Matriculation) Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India

Age limit: Born between 01 Dec 1999 to 31 May 2000

How to apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Starting date for submission of online application: July 25, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: August 1, 2022

Date of written exam: November 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

READ | Delhi University refutes reports claiming fee hike for undergraduate courses, says only 'structure changed'