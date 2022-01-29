Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Entry July Recruitment 2022: Apply for 35 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in – Details here

Indian Navy is inviting applications for the 10+2 (B Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (35 Vacancy) Course commence in July 2022. The last date to apply is February 08, 2022. Interested candidates can joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: 10+2 (B Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Course commence in July 2022)

Education Branch: 05 posts

Executive & Technical Branch: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII) and appeared in JEE (Main) -2021 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam.

Age Limit: Born between 02 Jan 2003 and 01 Jul 2005 (both dates inclusive).

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Navy Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an SSB interview.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: January 27, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 08, 2022

Notification: joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/job