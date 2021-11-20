Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 188 posts – Check selection process, application fee, other details

Indian Military Academy Dehradun is inviting applications for MTS and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form to Comdt. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The last date to apply is within 45 days.

Applications will be accepted through registered posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Cook Special: 12 Posts

Cook IT: 3 Posts

MT Driver: 10 Posts

Boot Maker/ Repairer: 1 Post

LDC: 3 Posts

Masalchi: 2 Posts

Waiter: 11 Posts

Fatigueman: 21 Posts

MTS: 28 Posts

Groundsman: 46 Posts

GC Orderly: 33 Posts

Groom: 7 Posts

Barber: 2 Posts

Equipment Repairer: 1 Post

Bicycle Repairer: 3 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 1 Post

A candidate must be a citizen of India and should not have more than one spouse alive. The number of vacancies mentioned above is provisional. The Comdt, Indian Military Academy reserves the right to change the number of vacancies if necessary.

Reservation for ex-servicemen falls under the category of horizontal reservation which cuts across vertical reservation i.e reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (in what is called interlocking reservation). The person selected against the ex-servicemen/PH quota has to be placed in the appropriate category of UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWS as the case may be.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection process will comprise of written tests and skill tests wherever necessary. Final merit will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and skill test wherever applicable.

The question papers of the written test will be bilingual i.e English and Hindi. However, the question on the portion of the English language subject will be in English only.

Application Fees: Candidates have to pay Rs 50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The application fee is non-refundable.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021 Notification: davp.nic.in