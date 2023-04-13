Indian medical students from Ukraine permitted to take qualification exam in India

Emine Dzhaparova, the first deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, made an important announcement during her three-day visit to New Delhi. She said that Indian medical students who returned to their country from the war-torn Ukraine last year would be permitted to take a crucial exam from India. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hailed the announcement on Wednesday. In the aftermath of the Russian invasion in 2022, around 19,000 Indian students who were enrolled at Ukrainian universities had to leave the nation. Of those, about 2,000 Indian students have returned to Ukraine and are now largely settling in the western region of the East European nation.

The Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) can be taken in India or online for students who are still in India. Along with advocating for improved ties between India and Ukraine, the deputy foreign minister warned that India should be aware of the risks associated with allowing other nations to pursue their goals "impunity." The MEA issued a statement claiming that Dzhaparova's visit to India would boost cooperation between the two countries.

The MEA added that throughout her visit, Dzhaparova emphasised Ukraine's desire to forge a more solid alliance with India. The first deputy foreign minister met with Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs, and conducted bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, the MEA's Secretary (West). For Indian medical students who were unable to sit the crucial exam due to the conflict in Ukraine, this announcement would definitely come as a relief.

