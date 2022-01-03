Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Application process to begin SOON for Navik and Yantrik posts

Indian Coast Guard to begin the recruitment process soon for Navik and Yantrik posts. The application process will begin on January 4. The last date to apply is January 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organization.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Details
Navik (General Duty): 260 posts
Navik (Domestic Branch): 35 posts
Yantrik: 27 posts
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Navik (GD): Candidate must have done 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004
Navik (DB): Candidate must have done Class 10th from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004
Yantrik: Candidate must have done Class 10th and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering.
Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Physical Fitness Test
Height: 157 cms
Run: 1.6 Km in 7 minutes
Uthak Baithak: 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak)
Push-ups: 10 Push-ups
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online mode by using net banking or Credit/ Debit Card/UPI.
For UR/EWS/OBC: 250/-
For SC/ST: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in OR joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from January 04, 2022, to January 14, 2022.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: January 04, 2022
Last date for online application submission: January 14, 2022
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Fitness test.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in