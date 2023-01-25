Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2023: Registration for 71 Assistant Commandant posts begins, check simple steps to apply

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2023: Registration for 71 Assistant Commandant posts begins (Photo: Indian Coast Guard website)

Indian Coast Guard has started the registration process for Assistant Commandant (AC) posts from Wednesday. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the organization will recruit Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA), Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) and Law for 01/2024 batch in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 9, 2023.

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Indian Coast Guard

Step 1: Visit the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on Assistant Commandant posts link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply for Assistant Commandant posts HERE.

