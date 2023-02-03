Search icon
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, check pay scale

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

File photo

Indian Coast Guard recruitment process for 255 Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts to begin soon. The application process will begin on February 6 and the last date to apply is February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Navik (General Duty): 225 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Candidates must have cleared 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates must have cleared class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process is based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 notification

