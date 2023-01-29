Search icon
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application process for 255 Navik posts to begin soon, check details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application process for 255 Navik posts to begin soon, check details
File photo

Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment notification for 255 Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts. The application process will begin on February 6 and the last date to apply is February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Navik (General Duty): 225 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Candidates must have cleared 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates must have cleared class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process is based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 notification

