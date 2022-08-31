Search icon
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 71 Assistant Commandant and other posts, check salary

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

File photo

Indian Coast Guard to conclude the application process soon for 71 Assistant Commandant General Duty, CPL, Technical (Mechanical and Electrical), and Law Vacancy posts. The last date to apply is September 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy 2022 Details
 
General Duty (GD) / (Pilot/Navigator) and Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA): 50 posts
Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10
 
Technical (Mechanical & Electrical): 20 posts 
Law: 01 post  
 
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
 
General Duty/(Pilot/Navigator): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60%marks and Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in mathematics and physics.
 
CPL-SSA: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification – XIIth pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.
 
Technical (Mechanical): The candidate must have an Engineering degree of recognised university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.
 
Technical (Electrical/Electronics): The candidate must have an Engineering degree of recognised university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks.  
 
Law Entry: Degree in Law from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through net banking or Credit/Debit Card/UPI.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 250/-
For SC/ST: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
 
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 17, 2022
Last date for online application submission:  September 07, 2022
 
Indian Coast Guard AC Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Selection (Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test) & Final Selection (Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 notification

