Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Civilian posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria

The Indian Coast Guard is looking to fill vacancies for several Civilian posts including that of Engine Driver and others. It has invited applications for the same which can be downloaded from the official website of Indian Coast Guard - indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Notably, the last date of receipt of the application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

A total of 16 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Engine Driver: 7 posts

Sarang Lascar: 7 posts

Lascar 1st Class: 2 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates will be able to check the qualification requirement, age limit, and other important details through the official notification.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates are needed to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N), Port Blair, Post Box No. 716, Haddo (P0), Port Blair – 744 102, A&N Islands within 30 days from the date of the advertisement published in the employment news.