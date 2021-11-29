Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment notification for 50 Assistant Commandant General Duty, CPL & Technical (Engineering & Electrical) (02/2022 Batch) Vacancy. The application process will begin on December 6. The last date to apply is December 17, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 06, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 17, 2021

Admit Card Available: December 28, 2021

Indian Coast Guard AC Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch – General Duty

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Batch – Technical (Engineering & Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

General Duty: Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60%marks and Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in mathematics and physics.

Gender: Male

Age Limit: Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive).

CPL-SSA: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification – XIIth pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.

Gender: Male/Female

Age Limit: Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2003 (Both dates inclusive).

Tech (Engg / Elect): Engineering degree in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engg. Or Power Electronics and At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in 12th class or Three-year diploma course with an aggregate of 60%.

Gender: Male

Age Limit: Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive).

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply through the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from December 06, 2021 to December 17, 2021.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Selection (Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test) and Final Selection (Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: davp.nic.in