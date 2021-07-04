Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Applications for Assistant Commandment posts begins TODAY -Check details

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started the application process for Assistant Commandant recruitment 2021 from today (July 4). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. In total, 50 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The ICG Assistant Commandant application will be accepted till July 14, 2021.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch notification offers 40 posts of General Duty and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering and Electrical) officers. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 is available only for male candidates.

Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) E-Admit cards will be issued from July 20 onwards.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: General Duty

No. of Posts: 40 Posts

Post: Technical (Engineering and Electrical) officers

No. of Posts: 10 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

General Duty: Candidates must have a Bachelor degree from any recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Technical: Candidates must have an engineering degree with 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

The official notification reads, “Online filling of applications for Asst Comdt-01/2022 batch for General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering/Electrical) branch is scheduled from July 04 to July 14. E-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from 20 Jul 21 onwards.”

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for Preliminary Selection at a given date and time. The Preliminary selection will consist of the Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test. The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type.

How to Apply: Applications will be accepted only online from July 4 to July 14. The name of the candidate, father/mother's name and date of birth should be the same as mentioned in the class 10 passing certificate. Any mismatch in name and date of birth in the application will result in the rejection of the application. Indicate the exact percentage of class 12 and Graduation marks upto two decimals and this is not to be rounded off.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: joinindiancoastguard.gov.in