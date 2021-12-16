Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 322 posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in – Details here

Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for Navik and Yantrik posts. The application process will begin on January 4. The last date to apply is January 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organization.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Details

Navik (General Duty): 260 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 35 posts

Yantrik: 27 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Navik (GD): Candidate must have done 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004

Navik (DB): Candidate must have done Class 10th from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004

Yantrik: Candidate must have done Class 10th and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering.

Age Limit: Born between Aug 01, 2000 to July 31, 2004

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Physical Fitness Test

Height: 157 cms

Run: 1.6 Km in 7 minutes

Uthak Baithak: 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak)

Push-ups: 10 Push-ups

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online mode by using net banking or Credit/ Debit Card/UPI.

For UR/EWS/OBC: 250/-

For SC/ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in OR joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from January 04, 2022, to January 14, 2022.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: January 04, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 14, 2022

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in