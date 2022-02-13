Indian Coast Guard Foreman Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in – Details here

Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for 11 Foreman posts by Direct Recruitment. The last date to apply is March 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Foreman Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Foreman of Stores

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

Indian Coast Guard Foreman Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 03

OBC: 03

SC: 03

ST: 01

EWS: 01

Total: 11

Indian Coast Guard Foreman Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognised University or Institute and 01 years of experience OR Bachelor Degree in Economics or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognized University or Institute or Diploma in Material Management or Warehousing Management or purchasing or Logistics public procurement from recognized University or Institute. & 02 years of experience.

Age Limit: 30 Years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents sent by Ordinary Post only to The Director-General, Coast Guard Genera Head Quaters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase II, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP, 201309.

Starting date for application form submission: February 14, 2022

Last date for application form submission: March 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Indian Coast Guard Foreman Recruitment 2022 notification: indiancoastguard.gov.in