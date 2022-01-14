Indian Coast Guard Civilian Recruitment 2022: Apply for 96 posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in – Know how to apply

Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for 96 Civilian posts by Direct Recruitment in various sub-offices under the Indian Coast Guard Region (West), Mumbai. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Civilian Recruitment 2022 Details

Engine Driver: 05 posts

Sarang Lascar: 02 posts

Fire Engine Driver: 05 posts

Fireman: 53 posts

Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 11 posts

Motor Transport Fitter: 05 posts

Store Keeper: 03 posts

Spray Painter: 01 post

Motor Transport Mechanic: 01 post

Lascar: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (Peon): 03 posts

Unskilled Labourer: 01 post

Indian Coast Guard Civilian Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Engine Driver: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

Sarang Lascar: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

Fire Engine Driver: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent and possess a heavy vehicle driving license with three years of experience

Fireman: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

Civilian Motor Transport Driver: Candidate must have done class 10th and must possess a valid driving licensee for both heavy and light motor vehicles.

Motor Transport Fitter: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent, ITI. Diploma in relevant trade & Two years of experience.

Store Keeper: Candidate must have done class 12th pass from recognized Board or University and One year’s experience in handling stores

Spray Painter: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent and 02 years of experience in relevant Trade.

Motor Transport Mechanic: Candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent, ITI diploma in relevant trade and Two years of experience in automobile workshop

Lascar: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent and three years of experience in service on Boat.

Multi-Tasking Staff (Peon): The candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent pass and Two years of experience as an office attendant.

Unskilled Labourer: Candidate must be a Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent OR ITI from recognized institutes and three years of experience in the trade

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents sent by Ordinary Post only to relevant The Commander offices in units as per official Notification on or before January 31, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written exams and Trade/Skill tests.

Last date for application form submission: January 31, 2022

Indian Coast Guard Civilian Recruitment 2022 Notification: indiancoastguard.gov.in