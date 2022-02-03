Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Commandant General Duty, CPL and Technical (Engineering and Electrical), Law Entry (01/2023 Batch) posts. The application process will begin on February 16, 2022. The last date to apply is February 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: General Duty (GD) / (Pilot/Navigator)

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10

Post: General Duty (Women-SSA)

Post: Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA)

Post: Technical (Mechanical)

Post: Technical (Electrical/Electronics)

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

(a) Candidates who appeared in the final year or final semester exam and awaiting results are allowed to apply provided that they should not have any present back papers. Such candidates should be able to submit provisional or original degree certificates issued by the University at the time of the Final Selection Board (FSB).

(b) The candidates who failed in Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT)/ Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) or suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy are not eligible for the Pilot branch. However, they can apply for Navigator (Observer).

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Net banking or Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 250/-

For SC/ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Applications will be accepted only ‘ONLINE’ from 16Feb 2022 (1100 hrs) to26 Feb 2022 (1700 hrs). The candidates are to log on to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering yourself with an e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidates are to ensure the validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to 31 Jan 2023.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Selection (Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test) and Final Selection (Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

Notification: davp.nic.in