Indian Coast Guard AC recruitment: Admit card for Assistant Commandant post to release SOON

The Indian Coast Guard to release the admit card for the Assistant Commandant recruitment exam soon. Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021-22 will release on December 28, 2021. Candidates will be able to download Coast Guard AC Admit Card from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment exam is likely to be held in January 2022. Selection is based on Preliminary Selection (Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test) and Final Selection (Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

Schedule for Preliminary Selection Examination. Candidates to reach the allotted centre at least 30 minutes prior to starting of Exam. The date and time of the examination will be intimated through Coast Guard website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The Preliminary Selection will be conducted tentatively from EarlyJan2022 onwards.

Indian Coast Guard AC Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch – General Duty

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Batch – Technical (Engineering & Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level -10

Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021-22: Steps to download:

Visit the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

On the home page, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Enter your required credentials -- roll number, registration ID or other details to log in.

Download the admit card and take a printout for any future use.