Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 200 posts, eligibility, selection process, and more

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 application will begin on February 16 for over 200 posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 200 posts, eligibility, selection process, and more
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Indian Bank is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment 2023 from the official website-- indianbank.in.  The Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 registration process is scheduled to begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2023. This Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 220 posts. 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance on the written test followed by an interview. The written examination will comprise of 100 marks questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours. The interview will be held for 100 marks.

Read: Job alert: Airbus to hire engineering and IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru; 13,000 new jobs in 2023

 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

SC/ST/PWBD candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 175 and Rs 800 for all others. The payment of fees should be made through online mode. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to the official website-- indianbank.in
  • Click on the link Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 under the career section
  • Click on apply online link to redirect to the application form
  • Fill out the application form by giving all the necessary details such as personal and academic details
  • Upload the required documents such as signature, photograph, and more. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.