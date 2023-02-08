Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 200 posts, eligibility, selection process, and more

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Indian Bank is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment 2023 from the official website-- indianbank.in. The Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 registration process is scheduled to begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2023. This Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 220 posts.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance on the written test followed by an interview. The written examination will comprise of 100 marks questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours. The interview will be held for 100 marks.

Read: Job alert: Airbus to hire engineering and IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru; 13,000 new jobs in 2023

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

SC/ST/PWBD candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 175 and Rs 800 for all others. The payment of fees should be made through online mode. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply