Indian Army to recruit soldiers, officers on contractual basis? - Check Details

The Indian Army has announced a new process to hire soldiers. As per media reorts, the new recruitment process has been named 'Tour of Duty' that will provide employment on a low budget.

As per this process, officers and soldiers are to be reinstated in the armed forces on a fixed short time contract at low cost. Under this, the working time can be about three years.

Last two saw a massive reduction in soldiers and officers due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to the data, at present there are 1,25,364 vacancies in the Army, Air Force and Navy. In such a situation, due to the recruitment under 'Tour of Duty', the youth will also get jobs and the posts will also be filled.

According to the reports, this proposal is expected to get the green signal from the top leadership soon. Briefing on 'Tour of Duty' has been given in the Ministry of Defense this week. This plan was brought in by Army Chief General MM Naravane in 2020. Its size and scope have been discussed at the top levels of government in recent months.

However, the final outline of this plan has not been revealed yet. But it is believed that with its arrival, there will be a change in the concept of permanent recruitment in the armed forces. In the new process, most of the soldiers will be relieved of duty at the end of three years. They will get assistance from the armed forces for further employment opportunities. At the same time, the best of the recruited youth can get an opportunity to continue their service if there is a place.