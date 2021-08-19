Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Vacancies for Engineering graduates, stipend more than Rs 55000 - Details here
Indian Army is inviting applications for Engineering Graduates for 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing in Jan 2022.
Indian Army is inviting applications for Engineering Graduates for 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing in Jan 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 15, 2021.
Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: 134th Technical Graduates Course (TGC) (commencing in Jan 2022)
No. of Vacancy: 40
Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10
Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Discipline wise Details
Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 10
Architecture: 01
Mechanical: 02
Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03
Computer Sc and Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ MSc (Computer Sc): 08
Information Technology: 03
Electronics and Telecommunication: 02
Telecommunication Engineering: 01
Electronics and Communication: 01
Micro Electronics and Microwave: 01
Aeronautical/ Aerospace: 01
Avionics: 01
Electronics and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation: 02
Fibre Optics: 01
Production: 01
Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg and Mgt: 01
Workshop Technology: 01
Starting Date for online application submission: August 17, 2021
Last Date for online application submission: September 15, 2021
Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed the relevant Engineering Degree course or in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in from August 17, 2021, to September 15, 2021.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB interview and medical exam.
Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in