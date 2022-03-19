Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 191 posts, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in – Details here

Indian Army has announced the vacancies for SSC (Tech) – 59 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 30 Women Course 2022 (191 Vacancies) Course which will commence in Oct 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The last date to apply is April 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details:

Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 59 Men (Oct 2022) Course

No. of Vacancy: 175

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 30 Women Technical Course (Oct 2022)

No. of Vacancy: 14

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Post: SSC (W) Tech & SSC(W)(Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) (Widows of Defence Personnel Only)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

SSC (Tech) – 58 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 29 Women Course: Candidate must have done B.E./B. Tech in Related Engineering Streams.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years

SSC (W) (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) – Widows of Defence Personnel: Candidate must have a Graduation in any stream

Age Limit: 35 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 08, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 06, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in