Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced - Check eligibility, details of vacancy, age limit, steps to apply

The candidates who are eligible and interested will be able to apply for the same via the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

If you are looking to join the Indian Army, we have just the opportunity for you! An official notification has been issued inviting applications from unmarried male and unmarried female law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Important dates to note 

Online application beginning date: January 19, 2022 
Last date for submission: February 17, 2022
Mode of application: Online 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Men: 06
Women: 03 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate requires minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).

The candidate should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.

The candidate should belong to a College/University recognised by the Bar Council of India. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

21 to 27 years as of July 1, 2022 (Born not earlier than July 2, 1995, and not later than July 1, 2001; both dates inclusive). 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply via the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. For more information, refer to the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

