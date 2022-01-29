Headlines

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Know eligibility, last date to apply

The officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission, the notification said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of unmarried male and unmarried female law graduates. 

The officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission, the notification released on the official website said. 

"If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period," the notification read.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Men - 06
Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). They should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 17 till 3 pm.

