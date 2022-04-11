Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 52nd NCC Special Entry Scheme, check last date, eligibility

Indian Army recently is inviting applications NCC Special Entry Scheme 52nd Course (55 vacancies) for unmarried Man and Women candidates. The last date to apply is April 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: NCC Special Entry Scheme 52nd Course (Oct 2022)

No. of Vacancy: 55 (50 Men & 05 Women)

Pay Scale: Level 10

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree from a recognised University or equivalent with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% marks and applicants hold NCC ‘C’ Certificate.

Age Limit: 19 to 25 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: March 15, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 13, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment Notification 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.

Indian Army Recruitment Notification 2022 Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in