Indian Army Recruitment: New vacancies announced, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Indian Army is inviting applications for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-47) for Permanent Commission. The last date to apply is February 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TES 47 Course Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-47) (Course commencing in July 2022)

No. of Vacancy: 90 (Tentative)

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Indian Army TES 47 Course Vacancy 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be passed in 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 24, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 23, 2022

Indian Army TES 47 Course Vacancy 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on SSB Interview and Medical Exam.

Indian Army TES 47 Course Vacancy 2022 notification: click here