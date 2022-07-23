Search icon
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: New vacancies for SSC Technical (60th, 31st), apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Indian Army is inviting applications for SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Women Course. The course will commence in April 2023 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The application process will begin on July 26 and the last date to apply is August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Indian Army SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Course April 2023 Details
 
Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 60 Men (April 2023) Course
No. of vacancies: 175
Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10
 
Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 31 Women Technical Course (April 2023)
No. of vacancies: 14
 
Post: SSC(W) Tech & SSC(W)(Non Tech) (Non UPSC) (Widows of Defence Personnel Only)
No. of vacancies: 02
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview, and Medical Exam.
 
Important Dates for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Course April 2023
Starting date for online application submission: July 26, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 24, 2022
 
