Indian Army 2022 NCC Special Entry Scheme: Last date TODAY to apply for 55 posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in

File photo

Indian Army to conclude the application process today ( September 15, 2022) for NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course April 2023 (55 Vacancies) for unmarried Man and Women candidates. Interested candidates can apply through the official websit, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course 2022 Details

Post: NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course (April 2023)

No. of Vacancy: 55 (50 Men & 05 Women)

Pay Scale: Level 10

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks and Applicants holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate.

Age Limit: 19 to 25 years

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 53rd Course April 2023: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 15, 2022

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.