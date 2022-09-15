Search icon
Indian Army 2022 NCC Special Entry Scheme: Last date TODAY to apply for 55 posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 2022 NCC Special Entry Scheme: The application process began on August 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Indian Army to conclude the application process today ( September 15, 2022) for NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course April 2023 (55 Vacancies) for unmarried Man and Women candidates. Interested candidates can apply through the official websit, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Indian Army NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course 2022 Details
 
Post: NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course (April 2023)
No. of Vacancy: 55 (50 Men & 05 Women)
Pay Scale: Level 10
 
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks and Applicants holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate.
 
Age Limit: 19 to 25 years
 
Indian Army NCC Special Entry 53rd Course April 2023: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 17, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 15, 2022
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.
 
