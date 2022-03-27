Indian Army Recruitment 2022: More than 190 vacancies announced for SSC posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in – Details here

The Indian Army is inviting applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) vacancies. The last date to apply is April 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Once selected, the course for the training of the officers will begin in October 2022 in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the Indian Army is looking to hire a total of 191 candidates for various vacancies.

The applications have been invited for unmarried male and female Engineering Graduate candidates and for those who are widows of the Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who lost their lives while serving the army.

Vacancy Details:

- SSC Tech Men 59th course - 175 posts

- SSC Tech Women 30th Course - 14 posts

- Widows of Defence Personnel - 2 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates must have done the Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech) - 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Here are the steps to apply for various posts:

- Visit the official website - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

- Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' and proceed to register

- Once registered, fill out the required form with relevant details, select the position and submit the form

- Once submitted, download and take a printout for future reference